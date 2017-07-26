Officers find $500,000 worth of cocaine in vehicle in NW Indiana

A K-9 search of a vehicle found five kilograms worth of cocaine in northwest Indiana. | Porter County sheriff's office

Two women were detained but later released after police found $500,000 worth of cocaine in their vehicle Monday in northwest Indiana.

An officer pulled over a black 2009 Nissan with Illinois license plates about 12 p.m. on Interstate-94 near Jackson Township, according to the Porter County sheriff’s office.

The two women appeared nervous and told inconsistent stories about where they were going, the sheriff’s office said.

A K-9 search of their vehicle found five kilos of cocaine in compartments under the driver and passenger seats, authorities said. The value of the cocaine was estimated to be half a million dollars.

The two women were detained but released pending further investigation.