Pair charged after Archer Heights shooting

Two men have been charged after a man was shot and seriously wounded early Wednesday in the Archer Heights neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Steve Heiddegger, 20, has been charged with one felony count of possession of a controlled substance, according to Chicago Police. Ruben Rocha, 20, who lives in the Brighton Park neighborhood, faces misdemeanor charges of driving on a suspended license and negligent driving.

At 2:18 a.m., a 30-year-old man was in a vehicle in the 4600 block of South Keeler when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, police said at the time. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in serious condition.

Three suspects were taken into custody after the shooting and a weapon was recovered, but the victim was not cooperating with investigators, police said.

A 21-year-old man who was in custody was later released without charges. Heiddegger, of the Clearing neighborhood, was scheduled for a bond hearing on Thursday, police said.