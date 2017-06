Person seriously wounded in Washington Heights shooting

A person was shot and seriously wounded Friday morning in the South Side Washington Heights neighborhood.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was sitting in a car in the 1400 block of West 99th Street at 11:25 a.m. when he was shot by an armed male, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot multiple times in the torso and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.