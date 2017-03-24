Police investigate social media photo of toddler holding handgun

This photo, posted to Facebook, has prompted a Chicago Police investigation. (The child's face has been blurred by the Sun-Times.) | Photo courtesy of Andrew Holmes

Police are investigating a photo that was posted on social media that shows a child holding a handgun.

A concerned resident walked into the Wentworth District offices on Wednesday to report a picture someone texted him on Tuesday that shows a male holding a child who was holding an unknown model handgun, according to Chicago Police. The text message said that the photo was shared on social media.

Andrew Holmes, a community activist, said somebody showed him the photo about midnight Tuesday, and he reported it to police the next day.

“We just lost a 3-year-old boy last week who had his hands on a gun,” Holmes said. “We’re supposed to be leaders and try to keep guns out of children’s hands, yet here she is with her hands on the trigger.”

Police said it is unknown whether the gun is a firearm or a replica or whether the photo was taken in Chicago.

An Endangering the Life/Health of a Child case report was started, and the incident is under police investigation.