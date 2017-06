Police: Man killed in Chatham shooting

A man was shot to death Friday afternoon in the Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

The 23-year-old was outside about 1:45 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Champlain when someone got out of a dark-colored car, walked up and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately release details about the death.