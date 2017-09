Police: Man killed in Gage Park shooting

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, police said.

The 21-year-old was walking to his vehicle at 10:11 a.m. in the 2500 block of West 58th when a male approached and fired shots at him, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered two gunshot wounds to each shoulder and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.