Police: Man killed, woman wounded in West Chesterfield shooting

A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a shooting early Monday in the West Chesterfield neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officers responded at 4:51 a.m. to a call of shots fired in the 9400 block of South Forest and found both people suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Chicago Police.

The 66-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

The 52-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken in serious condition to Christ Medical Center, police said.

Area South detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.