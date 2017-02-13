Police: Missing Gary teen might be in ‘extreme danger’

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl who went missing early Monday from Gary, Indiana, and might be in “extreme danger,” police said.

Chastinea Reeves disappeared around 2 a.m. from the area of 2027 Maine St., according to Gary police.

She is described as a 5-foot-2, 130-pound black girl with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and light-colored jeans.

“It is urgent we locate Chastinea and assure she is safe from harm,” Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield said.

Anyone with information should call detectives at (219) 755-3855 or dial 911.