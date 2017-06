Police: Person found dead with gunshot wounds in South Side building

A person was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Tuesday night in a building in the Bronzeville neighborhood on the South Side, Chicago Police said.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found at 6:37 p.m. in a building in the 5000 block of South Drexel, according to preliminary information from police.

The male was unresponsive, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.