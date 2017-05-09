Police: String of armed robberies reported on North, Northwest sides

Police are warning North and Northwest side residents of a recent string of armed robberies in the North Park, Avondale, North Center and Lake View neighborhoods.

Men approached the victims from behind with a weapon, struck them in the head with an unknown object and stole their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies happened:

• at 11:14 p.m., Aug. 21 in the 3500 block of West Foster;

• at 11:20 p.m., Aug. 24 in the 3700 block of West Cornelia;

• at 8:30 p.m., Aug. 29 in the 3300 block o North Troy;

• at 8:35 p.m. Aug. 29 in the 2900 block of North Francisco;

• at 11:05 p.m., Aug. 29 in the 3800 block of North Troy;

• at 10:45 p.m., Friday in the 1900 block of West Cornelia;

• at 3:23 a.m., Saturday in the 3200 block of North Albany;

• at 11 p.m., Saturday in the 2800 block of North Seminary;

• at 11:25 p.m., Saturday in the 1900 block of West Warner;

• at 12:10 p.m., Sunday in the 2200 block of West Morse;

• at 1:15 a.m., Sunday in the 3600 block of North Wolcott;

• between 2:48 a.m. and 3:02 a.m., Sunday in the 1300 block of West Waveland; and

• at 11:15 p.m., Sunday in the 3300 block of North Hoyne.

The robbers were described as Hispanic men between 18 and 26 years old, between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 with medium builds, wearing dark-hooded sweatshirts or jackets with dark pants, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.