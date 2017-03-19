Police: Vehicles being stolen from Lawrence Avenue on NW Side

Police are warning residents about nine recent vehicle thefts from a stretch of Lawrence Avenue on the Northwest Side.

Since Feb. 5, four vehicles were stolen between the 3200 and the 3700 blocks of West Lawrence, according to a community alert from Chicago Police. Also, five vehicles were stolen between the 3800 block and the 4200 blocks of West Lawrence.

Many of the thefts occurred during the evening hours and in several incidents, the keys were left inside the vehicle before it was stolen, police said.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-2070.