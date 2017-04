Randolph Street closing this weekend for crane removal

Randolph Street between Franklin and Wells in the Loop will be closed over the weekend for a construction crane removal.

The crane will be removed from the 151 N. Franklin Development, according to the Chicago Department of Transportation. The closure will begin at 5 a.m. Saturday and last until 6 a.m. Monday.

Cars and bikes will be detoured to Madison Street from Wells and Franklin Streets, CDOT said.