Robber has gun stolen from him, gets shot in the hand in Gresham

A 23-year-old man was wounded Saturday morning when the person he was trying to rob stole his gun from him and shot him in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

The turn of events happened about 6:15 a.m. when he walked up to a female and demanded her things in the 8000 block of South Ashland, according to Chicago Police.

She wrestled the gun away from him and shot him in the hand, police said. He ran away but was soon caught by officers.

He was treated at Christ Hospital, where he was listed in good condition, police said. Charges against him are pending.

The robbery victim was not injured.