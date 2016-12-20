Robbery reported at a 7-Eleven in St. Charles

Surveillance footage of a man who is suspected of robbing a 7-Eleven Saturday night in west suburban St. Charles. | St. Charles police

A reward is being offered for information on the man who robbed a 7-Eleven on Saturday in west suburban St. Charles.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. at the store at 1705 W. Main St., St. Charles police said. The offender left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

A weapon was implied but never displayed, police said, and no injuries were reported.

The robber is being described as a white man wearing a black winter jacket, gloves and winter-type face mask.

Officers secured the store and surrounding area, then conducted a search with K-9 units from the Kane County Sheriff’s Department.

A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the offender, police said.

Anyone with information should call Commander Jerry Gatlin at, (630) 377-4435.