String of robberies reported on South Side

Police are warning South Side residents of a recent string of robberies in the Chatham and Greater Grand Crossing neighborhoods.

One to five people approached victims with and without firearms and used force to steal their belongings, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The robberies occurred:

At 10 a.m., Aug. 4 in the 7900 block of South Drexel Avenue;

At 3:50 a.m., Aug. 8 in the 7500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue;

At 8 p.m., Aug. 9 in the 7900 block of South Evans Avenue;

At 9:05 p.m., Aug. 13 in the 800 block of East 75 th Street;

Street; At 2 p.m., Aug. 17 in the 7900 block of South Maryland Avenue;

At 8:10 p.m., Aug. 23 in the 800 block of East 78 th Street;

Street; At 2 a.m., Aug. 25 in the 7900 block of South Rhodes Avenue;

At 6:55 a.m., Aug. 27 in the 7500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue;

At 4:52 p.m., Aug. 29 in the 7700 block of South Vernon Avenue;

At 11 p.m., Aug. 29 in the 800 block of East 79th Street;

At 3:50 a.m., Sept. 1 in the 7600 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue; and

At 1:30 a.m., Sept. 2 in the 7900 block of South Ingleside Avenue.

The robbers were described as one to five black men and boys between 11 and 30 years old, standing 5-foot-2 to 6 feet tall and weighing between 130 to 230 pounds, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.