Teenager shot while driving in Austin

A teenager was shot while driving Saturday night in the West Side Austin neighborhood.

The 17-year-old boy was driving at 10:13 p.m. in the 800 block of North Cicero when another vehicle pulled up next to him in traffic and someone inside opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was shot in the right hip and took himself to Norwegian American Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.