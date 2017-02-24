Trump administration drops support of local transgendered student

The U.S. Departments of Education and Justice this week reversed their stance on one of the most prominent transgender locker room access cases in the nation, withdrawing their guidance to accommodate transgender students in a Palatine school district.

In November, the Obama administration offered a joint opinion siding against a group of parents seeking to ban a transgender high school student from the girls’ locker room. But under the Trump administration, that stance has now changed.

The case rose to national prominence after a transgender high school student, having identified as a female for several years, requested full access to the girls’ locker room. Palatine-based Township High School District 211 originally denied the student full access, allowing her to use only the girls’ bathroom.

The transgender student sought help from the American Civil Liberties Union before she filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights, alleging the district discriminated against her by denying her full access to the locker room.

Following review, federal authorities found the district had violated Title IX, and the district granted the student access to the locker room.

In the aftermath of that decision, which civil rights groups called a major victory, a group of parents filed a lawsuit against the district in May 2016, claiming their students’ constitutional rights to privacy were being violated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert recommended a decision in favor of the school district, writing in October that high school students “do not have a constitutional right not to share restrooms or locker rooms with transgender students whose sex assigned at birth is different than theirs.”

The parents sought an injunction to temporarily suspend the student’s access to the bathroom until the lawsuit was resolved, but that request was denied.

U.S. District Judge Jorge Alonso will review Gilbert’s recommendation and make a final ruling.

Noting that federal courts have differed on the issue, the federal agencies now say they will “further and more completely consider the legal issues involved.”

They added there must be “due regard” for the primary role states and local school districts play in setting educational policy.

The court filing also states this withdrawal of support does not leave students without protection from discrimination, bullying or harassment.