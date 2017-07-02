Trump hits Chicago again: Worse than some places in Middle East

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump once again hit Chicago’s for its ongoing struggle with crime, comparing the city unfavorable to some places in the Middle East

“Chicago’s become so sad,” Trump said, talking to reporters at an event he hosted for county sheriffs in the White House.

Talking about the nation’s murder rate, Trump, according to the pool report “singled out Chicago. He said Chicago is worse than some places in Middle East where there are wars going on.”

Trump is fixated on crime in Chicago. He recently said via Twitter he that if Chicago can’t fix “carnage,” he would send in “the feds.” Mayor Rahm Emanuel has been asking the Trump administration for more law enforcement officials, among other items.

