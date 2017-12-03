Video: South Side Irish Parade

The Emerald Society Bagpipes and Drums at the 2017 South Side Irish Parade, on Sunday, March 12th, 2017. | James Foster/For the Sun-Times

Irish dancers, pipe bands and festive floats marched down Western Avenue on Sunday through the Beverly and Morgan Park neighborhoods for the annual South Side Irish Parade.

Families, friends and community members lined the parade route to celebrate the largest neighborhood-based St. Patrick’s Day Parade based outside of Ireland. South Side Irish Parade Queen Shannon Zofkie and more than 100 entries joined in the parade, representing community organizations from across the Chicago area.

“We were delighted with the great day, seeing so many families along the parade route enjoying this year’s festive parade entries,” Jeannie Kovak, co-chairman of the South Side Irish Parade Committee, said in a statement.