Wheaton woman wins $250K lottery prize

A west suburban Wheaton woman recently won $250,000 playing an Illinois Lottery Crossword ticket.

Sandy McDuffee bought the ticket at a 7-Eleven store at 0S027 Winfield Road in Winfield, according to the Illinois Lottery. She thought she won a $25,000 prize, but realized it was actually $250,000 after asking the clerk to scan her ticket.

“I was so shocked when the clerk said I actually won $250,000. I started shaking like a leaf,” McDuffee said.

She immediately signed the ticket, put it in her purse and drove to the Illinois Lottery Prize Center in Des Plaines to claim her prize, according to the lottery.

The 7-Elven store received $2,500 — 1 percent of the prize amount — for selling the winning ticket.