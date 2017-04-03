Woman, 53, with Alzheimer’s missing from Hermosa

A 53-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease was reported missing on Saturday night from the North Side Hermosa neighborhood.

Victoria Clas was last seen visiting family about 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of West Hutchinson, Chicago Police said in a missing person alert.

Clas also suffers from seizures and can be confused, police said. She speaks slowly with one-word responses.

She was described as a 5-foot-9, 165-pound Hispanic woman with black hair and brown eyes, police said. She was wearing a dark green jacket and black capri pants.

Anyone with information should contact Area North Special Victims Unit detectives at (312) 744-8266.