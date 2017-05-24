Woman killed, man wounded in Schiller Park shooting

A 53-year-old woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Schiller Park.

About 11:50 a.m., officers were sent to the 9500 block of Lawrence Avenue for a report of shots fired and found a vehicle crashed into a tree, Schiller Park police said in a statement.

The woman and 19-year-man inside the vehicle both suffered gunshot wounds, police said. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital for treatment, where his condition was unknown.

Police said they have determined that there is no immediate danger to residents, but released few details about the shooting. The Cook County medical examiner’s office confirmed the death Wednesday evening, but did not release the woman’s identity.

Schiller Park police and the West Suburban Major Crimes Task Force were investigating.