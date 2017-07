Woman shot in Humboldt Park

A woman was shot early Wednesday in a West Side Humboldt Park shooting.

The 42-year-old was standing outside at 2:24 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Harding when and SUV came to a stop and a person got out and fired at her, according to Chicago Police.

She was in good condition at Norwegian American hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said.