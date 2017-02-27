Cub game report: Important step for Anderson in spring debut

MESA, Ariz. – The Cubs found a formidable foe in ex-Cub manager Rick Renteria’s spring White Sox (and assorted traveling minor leaguers), playing them to a 4-4 tie Monday at Sloan Park in Renteria’s first managing against his old club.

After Cubs infield prospect Chesny Young gave the Cubs the lead in the bottom of the seventh with a two-out, two-run single, the Sox tied it in the top of the eighth on a one-out grounder to second by Willy Garcia that sent home Peter Bourjos from third.

It was the Cubs’ second tie in as many days (also Cleveland, 1-1, on Sunday).

Staying healthy

Brett Anderson pitching against the White Sox on Monday.

Brett Anderson, who’s penciled in as essentially half of a fifth-starter tandem (with Mike Montgomery) in the Cubs’ “hybrid” rotation plans, made his Cubs debut with a scoreless first inning.

He pitched around a leadoff single by Tim Anderson, getting Melky Cabrera and Jose Abreu on grounders before striking out Matt Davidson.

“The biggest thing for me is just feeling good and healthy going forward, and everything else will take care of itself,” said Anderson, who has spent much of his career on the disabled list with various ailing body parts – most recently involving 2016 back surgery.

“Getting into a game and getting through it, at this point, that’s all I can ask for,” he said. “Stuff was OK. Got some ground balls, which I’m accustomed to doing and got a strikeout. For the first outing, I’ll take it.”

Power surge

Shortstop Addison Russell led off the second with a long homer to left field off touted Sox prospect Lucas Giolito.

He’s 1-for-3 with a walk in his first two games.

On deck

Angels at Cubs, Mesa, 2:05 p.m., cubs.com audio, Manny Banuelos vs. Alex Mills.