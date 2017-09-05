Struggling Jake Arrieta ‘not worried about the contract year’

DENVER – Jake Arrieta isn’t the only Cubs starter to struggle in the first five weeks of the Cubs’ championship defense.

But another rough start Tuesday in Colorado has put him in places he has never experienced as a Cub – his 5.35 ERA after a 10-4 loss to the Rockies the highest it has been in any season since joining the club, after failing to finish the fourth inning to the Rockies for the first time since 2012.

What’s the deal with Arrieta?

That was supposed to be the mega-million-dollar question by sometime in December.

Jake Arrieta during Tuesday's rough start.

But seven starts closer to his pending free agency it has been replaced by the more pressing question of what it might take to regain the form he showed in two World Series wins last fall – never mind his 2015 Cy Young Award season.

One thing Arrieta says is not an issue to question:

“I’m not worried about the contract year,” he said after giving up nine hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings in the first game of a rain-created doubleheader at Coors Field. “I’m worried about being healthy and taking the ball every fifth day. If I’m able to do that, the results, in the long run are going to play in my favor. I know that for sure.”

Arrieta, whose velocity has been down 2-3 mph most starts this year, was considered by some the top free agent starter in the upcoming free agency class as the season opened. It’s a class that also includes Rangers right-hander Yu Darvish and that could get a boost if the Giants’ Johnny Cueto and/or Yankees’ Masahiro Tanaka opt out of their contracts.

Arrieta’s agent, Scott Boras, has compared Arrieta in recent years to Max Scherzer, a Cy Young winner with the Tigers, who got a then-record, seven-year, $210 million deal with the Nationals before the 2015 season.

“Financially, things are going to work out anyway,” Arrieta added. “I don’t put a whole lot of time and effort and energy into my free agency. I’m here right now to try and win games for the team. I think guys respect that. I think teams respect that.

“And sometimes results, they stink. And right now they stink, from my last three or four starts.”

This one was his shortest since July 5, 2012, almost exactly a year to the day before the Orioles traded him to the Cubs.

It also came just two starts after his 72-start streak of pitching at least five innings – which was the longest active such streak in the majors – ended with a 4 1/3-inning start in Boston.

“I’m going through a period right now where it’s been tough,” said Arrieta, who added he needs to get more aggressive with more of his pitches than he leaned on Tuesday. “And I’ve had many of these before in the past, and I know how to deal with it. I just look forward to getting back to work tomorrow and in the next couple days, trying to refine some stuff, and it’ll be better.

“That’s all I care about, just trying to improve in some form or fashion every day.”

Manager Joe Maddon pointed to a lack of swings and misses that he’s used to seeing from Arrieta and said it could be as simple as the dip in velocity in the early going that was evident again Tuesday.

But neither he nor Arrieta seemed concerned about that. Both say he’s healthy, and that’s the big factor in optimism for a turnaround once they’re closer to sea level.

A one-out throwing error by shortstop Javy Baez on Tuesday extended a six-run third inning Tuesday. But Arrieta made no excuses.

“I didn’t do my job,” he said. “Pretty poor performance on my part.

“It happens,” he added, dismissing the contract-year theory. “There’s been times in the last few starts where things could have gone the complete opposite way. It just hasn’t fallen my way.

“I’m going to continue to try and do the same things, and typically that works out.”