Cubs put RHP Kyle Hendricks on 10-day disabled list

Baseball 06/08/2017, 04:41pm
Gordon Wittenmyer
Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks was put on the 10-day disabled list Thursday because of tendinitis in the back of his throwing hand.

Left-hander Mike Montgomery will start in Hendricks’ place Friday against the Colorado Rockies. Montgomery, who is 0-3 with a 2.21 ERA in 18 outings, will be making his first start this season.

The Cubs are optimistic this will be close to a minimum 10-day stint for Hendricks, who is 4-3 with a 4.09 ERA in 11 starts this season.

Right-hander Seth Frankoff will be promoted from Class AAA Iowa to take Hendricks’ spot on the roster.

