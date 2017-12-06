Cubs select lefty Little, righty Lange in first round of MLB draft

The Cubs drafted left-hander Brendon Little of the State College of Florida Manatee with their first of two first-round picks, No. 27 overall. Three picks later, they took right-hander Alex Lange of LSU.

Here’s the scouting report on Little from Baseball America:

Little was the No. 159 prospect in the 2015 BA 500 out of a Pennsylvania high school due to his flashes of arm strength and promise with his offspeed stuff. However, his lack of command and tough signability lead him to enroll at North Carolina. He pitched just four innings as a freshman, then chose to transfer to a junior college. Little pitched in the Cape Cod League following his freshman year, and he showed a mid-90s fastball and tight curveball. Little has taken impressive strides with his control with the workload he’s gotten in junior college. He’s been consistently around the strike zone, even if lacking pinpoint command. He has a tendency to finish upright and isn’t always able to time his delivery. As a result, Little’s strikethrowing can come and go and he’ll sometimes struggle to get on top of his curveball. Still, Little’s fastball reaches 96 and rests comfortably at 90-93 with above-average life. His curveball shows tight top-to-bottom break in the upper 70s and could be a true plus pitch if he’s able to continue improving his consistency. The lefty receives positive reviews for his work ethic and desire to improve. He’s expected to come off the board on the first day of the draft.

Here’s the scouting report on Lange from Baseball America:

It is possible that the best season of Lange’s hopefully lengthy career will forever be his freshman season at Louisiana State. It’s a hard season to ever live up to again–12-0, 1.97 with 131 strikeouts in 114 innings as the ace of an LSU team that went to Omaha. In the two years since, scouts keep waiting to see that same guy again, but the slightly lesser Lange they’ve seen is still very good. Lange doesn’t get to 94-96 mph as frequently as he did in 2015, but more than anything, teams have realized Lange’s plus curveball is so good that they are much better off taking and hoping to do damage against his fastball. When he locates his hard-breaking curveball, he can dominate, but on nights he can’t land his curveball for strikes he’s not shown that his command of his 90-94 mph fastball is good enough to consistently get ahead with it. He shows occassional feel for his upper 80s changeup, which flashes late fade on the right night. Lange’s delivery involves some effort which has explains some of his command struggles. Lange’s lengthy record of durability and success make him a safe option at the back of the first round.