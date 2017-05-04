Dwyane Wade is back practicing and could return by Saturday

PHILADELPHIA – So much for Dwyane Wade’s old bones.

Not only did the 35-year-old guard go through a good portion of Wednesday’s practice – including taking contact – but could return to the floor as early as Saturday, as the Bulls finish their current four-game road trip in Brooklyn.

“It would be great to get him back,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said. “Obviously, you look at [Tuesday’s loss to the Knicks] for example. It would have been nice to have a guy to go out there to play-make and be able to put the ball in the basket when we were really struggling in that area, so yeah, when he’s ready to go we’ll get him back out there.

“I’m sure we’ll have to have a little bit of a restriction on his minutes, but hopefully get him back in a rhythm these last few games.’’

A far cry from back on Mar. 15, when Wade suffered a dislocated right elbow and was ruled out for the remainder of the regular season. There was no timetable put on it beyond that, but the Sun-Times learned last week that Wade indeed had a timetable on a return, telling teammate Jimmy Butler to get the Bulls to postseason play and he would be back.

Now, it could be even sooner.

“He says that he feels good, which he’s supposed to say because he wants to come back and play,’’ Butler said of Wade. “But I don’t want him to hurry back and re-injure it or make it worse. I want him out there on the floor, so it’s kind of a, ‘I want you back, but I don’t want you to jeopardize anything.’ But he was out there [in the Wednesday practice], scoring the basketball, passing the basketball, man, guarding. [Bleep] it’s easier when he’s out there.’’

In Wade’s absence, the Bulls went 6-4, but that also included a Tuesday night loss in New York in which the offense looked lethargic most of the evening.

So while the offense statistically played better without Wade, well, Butler’s still not buying the idea that the Bulls would be better off without the veteran for these four remaining regular-season games, especially with a playoff spot still on the line.

“A game like [Tuesday] night doesn’t show how much he’s missed,’’ Butler said. “I think every game, win or lose, shows how much he’s missed because he’s a part of this team. We need him, we want him out there with us. It doesn’t take a loss on the road to say we miss a Dwyane Wade. With a win on the road we still want him out there with us.’’

According to Hoiberg, the next obstacle Wade has to clear is that he needs to feel good Thursday after the Wednesday scrimmage, do some more conditioning on Thursday, and then make it out of the Friday practice with no setbacks.

Then, Hoiberg will have a decision to make.

“I think he’s ready to go, but that’s all on him and how he feels,’’ Butler said. “I can’t tell you what’s going to happen moving forward, I don’t know. I’m constantly in his ear, he’s constantly in mine, talking about the game, talking about his health, my health. We want everybody healthy for this run we’re trying to make.’’

Not all the news was good for the Bulls on Wednesday, however.

Rajon Rondo suffered a sprained right wrist in the Knicks loss, and while X-rays were negative, he was still scheduled for an MRI. Hoiberg listed Rondo as questionable against the 76ers on Thursday.