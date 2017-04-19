Fallon Show ‘great experience’ for White Sox’ Quintana

NEW YORK – Jose Quintana returned was all smiles describing his time with Jimmy Fallon Tuesday.

“He was a good guy, a natural guy,’’ Quintana said. “It was fun. It was a great experience for me, and we asked me a lot about baseball, and we spent a good time together.’’

Fallon made Quintana feel at ease in the brief segment they taped for “The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon” while the Sox were in New York playing the Yankees. Quintana had said watching Fallon’s show helped him learn to speak English, so the TV host asked Quintana to teach him a little Spanish in the bit they did for the show.

Quintana seemed to receive favorable reviews from teammates who watched it.

“Great job!” former Yankee David Robertson said when Quintana entered the clubhouse Wednesday.

“I told him he needs to pay for [shared] Uber [rides] now that he’s famous,” Derek Holland said.

“They said, ‘You’re the funny guy right now,’ “ Quintana said. “They were excited for me and said he’s the best famous guy in the country. And I said, ‘I know, I know. I watched his show.’ ‘’

Manager Rick Renteria enjoyed seeing Quintana spread his wings.

“Make sure that people see him as a well rounded individual,’’ Renteria said. “Hopefully that’s an example for everybody else … take advantage of some of the opportunities they are going to be getting. He did a nice job with it.’’

Waiting for Anderson

It would be easy to draw a parallel from Tim Anderson’s slow start to the $25 million contract he signed during spring training. The 23-year-old shortstop wouldn’t be the first player to put extra pressure on himself trying to justify an employer’s significant investment.

“That’s a good question but I don’t think so,’’ Renteria said. “Most of these young men know that contracts and what the market bears and what they get is just a result of the way it is. The bottom line is, once they get between the lines they’re only thinking about playing the game.’’

Anderson entered Wednesday’s game batting .157, including .138 in his previous seven games.

It’s not like Anderson, an aggressive hitter who had walked only once, is swinging at everything in sight.

“I don’t see him being aggressive on the pitches he usually hits,’’ said third base coach Nick Capra, the former player development director who was with the team in September. “The last couple years I’ve seen him, when I see a fastball close to the zone he usually gets off on it, and I’ve seen him take some for strikes than he normally does.’’

Capra sat with Anderson for a few minutes at his locker in Minnesota, just encouraging him to “be himself” and not overthink things.

“He makes adjustments as much as anyone in the game,’’ Capra said. “If you think about stuff too much you can get in your own way.’’

In 99 games as a rookie in 2016, Anderson hit a a .283/.306/.432 slash line with nine homers, 57 runs scored and 30 RBI.

Todd still out

Todd Frazier, recovering from the flu, was out of the starting lineup again as he continues to build up strength but will likely start Friday when the Sox open a home stand against the Indians.

