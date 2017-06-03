Sinking-in feeling: Could this be Arrieta’s last year with Cubs?

TEMPE, Ariz. – The first words out of Jake Arrieta’s mouth when talking to the media after giving up a few hits and hitting a batter in the first start of what might be his last spring as a Cub:

“I had nerves going into this one.”

He said it’s normal for him each spring after a long layoff. He also said it’s a good thing – “an indicator that you care.”

But it’s not a stretch to think the butterflies might have fluttered a little faster in this one, that the likelihood he’s starting his final season with the Cubs is starting to sink in

Jake Arrieta pitched two innings against the Angels in his spring debut Monday.

“You’re aware of it,” said Arrieta, whose career took off after the 2013 trade from Baltimore to the Cubs. “I don’t really harp on it.

“It’s a situation many players have been in, in the past,” the right-hander added. “They’ve dealt with it, just the same way I will. And it might not always be something fun to talk about, but I understand that it’s just the circumstance of where I’m at in my career. And the time’s coming to a point where it’s either a deal gets done or I go to free agency. And that’s OK.”

Arrieta’s agent, Scott Boras, and the Cubs have talked multiple times over the last two years regarding at least general framework for a possible multi-year extension – with little to no traction.

A strong personal relationship remains, but it’s hard to imagine the sides bridging the years/money gap.

Boras continues to draw parallels between Arrieta and another of his clients: Max Scherzer, who got a seven-year, $210 million free agent deal from the Nationals after the 2014 season, at age 30.

Arrieta has said he doesn’t plan to give the Cubs a market discount to re-sign.

And this fact remains in play from a cold business standpoint, despite Arrieta’s affection and loyalty to teammates and team: He has already achieved everything there was to achieve with the Cubs in his three-plus seasons in Chicago.

He won a Cy Young Award in 2015, made an Opening Day start in 2016, threw two no-hitters, made an All-Star team and played a huge role in winning the World Series that ended the most storied championship drought in American professional sports history.

He even won a Silver Slugger award last year as baseball’s top-hitting pitcher and was a Gold Glove finalist.

“It’s kind of the business of this game,” Arrieta said of his status heading into the season. “But really I think the focus needs to be for the next eight months on being a Chicago Cub and trying to do the best job I can individually and help my guys be the best they can be.”

Arrieta actually might be the player in the Cubs’ clubhouse best equipped to handle the weight of the uncertainty while keeping that focus, between an evolved mindset about it that has built over the last two seasons, an especially healthy level of confidence, a willingness to embrace persistent media attention and ability to leave it in the hands of his agent.

“If the team wants to make an offer, they’ll come and make an offer,” said Arrieta, who set an arbitration-settlement record with his $15.64-million deal for this year.

He’s also clearly not afraid of free agency.

In fact, it could provide him the next opportunity for great achievement in his career, if he’s able to join the Alpha-dog market setters before him such as Scherzer, David Price and Zack Greinke.

With another big season, Arrieta could be the top pitcher on a free agent market that includes Yu Darvish’s reconstructed arm and – if they exercise opt-out clauses – Johnny Cueto and Masahiro Tanaka.

He won’t be as young as Scherzer. Arrieta turned 31 Monday – a young 31, said the man who took up Pilates three years ago.

“I feel great,” he said. “I feel the same way I felt when I was in my early 20s. You hear age is just a number; I believe it is. I take care of myself pretty well. Thirty-one doesn’t sound great, but I still feel great. That’s all I’m worried about.”