What if Mike Glennon is actually a good QB for the Bears?

If you haven’t heard, 2017 is Bears quarterback Mike Glennon’s year. He said so several times — “My year” was his exact phrasing — after organized team activities on Tuesday.

It was a message that went viral because Glennon never strayed from it during his first interactions with the media since quarterback Mitch Trubisky was drafted.

But what about 2018? That year surely belongs to Trubisky, right?

Trubisky is the most important part of the Bears’ rebuild after general manager Ryan Pace put his own career and reputation on the line by trading up to draft him.

Bears quarterback Mike Glennon at organized team activities. (AP)

But what if Glennon is good this season? What if he’s great?

It’s really not that absurd of a scenario to consider.

The Bears undoubtedly believe Glennon will be better than most outsiders think. He also wouldn’t be the first quarterback to find success later in his career and on a different team.

Interestingly enough, with how Glennon’s three-year contract is constructed, this season is the only one guaranteed, making 2017 a contract year. The make-or-break pressure of such seasons has proven to get the best out players year after year.

It’s also been seemingly forgotten that Glennon is part of Pace’s attempt to ensure that he gets things right at the most important position in sports. The more swings at it the better.

When the Bears were preparing for the draft, a scenario without Trubisky was played out. In that case, the Browns selected Trubisky first overall and eyed pass rushers with the 12th overall selection.

For the Bears, the scenario meant considering the top defenders on their board or possibly targeting quarterback Patrick Mahomes later in the first round. But it also meant being OK with Glennon.

When Pace, offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains and quarterbacks coach Dave Ragone speak glowingly of Glennon, it’s not a public-relations façade. They truly believe that Glennon can be a starter given the right opportunity and support. Glennon didn’t get either through two coaching changes in Tampa.

The Bears’ belief in Glennon made guaranteeing him $16 million for this season acceptable. It warded off other serious contenders in free agency.

If the Bears wanted a true “bridge” quarterback, a more serious attempt to sign veteran Brian Hoyer would have been made. Similar to Trubisky, Pace wanted Glennon, and he made sure to get him.

“There’s absolutely no reason to go hindsight,” said Glennon, who received a call from Pace 10 minutes after Trubisky was drafted. “Even if I were to, I would still have came here.

“Like I said, this is my year. There are no guarantees in the NFL. The majority of guys in the NFL are playing year-to-year. I’m here to prove myself that I can be the quarterback this year and going forward.”

At the very least, if Glennon succeeds in some capacity, the Bears gain a valuable trade chip.

The Bears, though, also would welcome a true competition between Glennon and Trubisky.

That’s just not happening at the moment.

As Glennon said, the meetings are “geared” around him right now.

“I feel nothing but support and everyone is on the same page,” Glennon said. “It’s been clear in the building that this year is my year.”

As much as Pace covets Trubisky, there is no guarantee that Trubisky is the second-coming of Drew Brees. Even Trubisky is, he might need years to reach his potential.

After all, Pace knows that Brees didn’t become a perennial Pro Bowl quarterback until his sixth season, which was his first with the Saints and in a new offense.

Pace, though, can also turn to Brees as an example as to why things might click for Glennon, too.

Situations matter to quarterbacks. It makes or breaks them. And Glennon still believes he’s in a good one.

“I’m not going to worry about the future,” he said. “As long as I play well, it will all work out.”