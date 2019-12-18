Teen charged with armed carjacking in Downers Grove

A 17-year-old boy accused of a Nov. 30 armed carjacking in Downers Grove was ordered to be held in juvenile detention Monday until his next court date in DuPage County juvenile court.

The boy, who’s name was withheld because he is a juvenile, has been charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a stolen motor vehicle, all felonies, according to the DuPage County state’s attorney’s office. During his hearing, the state filed a motion to transfer his case to adult court.

On Nov. 30, Downers Grove police responded to a call of a carjacking on Prairie Avenue, prosecutors said. Police allege that a woman and her daughter were sitting in their vehicle when an armed and masked person, later identified the 17-year-old boy, approached the vehicle, knocked on the window and demanded she give him the car.

The woman threw the keys to the vehicle at him while she and her daughter got out, prosecutors said. The boy then allegedly got into the vehicle and drove away.

The boy was taken into custody Dec. 13, as Downers Grove police were investigating a second carjacking in the area in which the 17-year-old was allegedly involved, prosecutors said. He was already on probation for robbery when he was arrested.

If he is prosecuted as an adult and found guilty, he faces at least 21 years in prison, prosecutors said.

He is due back in juvenile court Jan. 3.