3 killed, 5 teens among 39 wounded in shootings in Chicago this weekend

Three people are dead and 39 others — including five teens — have been wounded in shootings in Chicago since Friday evening.

One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in the West Town neighborhood. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. A 30-year-old an and four women in their 20s were stabilized at hospitals.

Sunday night, a man was shot to death in Little Village on the Southwest Side. Ruben Maravilla, 45, was on the sidewalk about 7:15 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Kildare Avenue when a vehicle pulled up, two people got out and fired shots, authorities said. He was hit in the torso and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, police said. He lived in southwest suburban Justice.

Another man was fatally shot in Fernwood Sunday night on the Far South Side. Police found the man unresponsive in an alley with gunshot wounds to the arm and abdomen about 11:10 p.m. in the 300 block of West 102nd Street, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

Other attacks

In nonfatal attacks, two teens and a man were shot in a drive-by in the Lawndale neighborhood. They were standing on the street about 7:50 p.m. in the 3500 block of West 12th Place when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots, police said. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. A teen girl, also 16, was struck in the buttocks and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. A man, 20, was shot in the hand was also taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Saturday afternoon, two teenagers were wounded, one critically, in Chicago Lawn on the Southwest Side. The were on the street about 5:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of West 70th Street when a dark SUV drove by and someone from inside opened fire, police said. A 17-year-old boy was struck in the arm and was taken to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition, police said. The other, 18, was shot in the chest and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

Friday afternoon, three people were wounded in a drive-by shooting after a funeral in West Englewood. They were attending a repast about 5:40 p.m. in the 6000 block of South Ashland Avenue when someone in a dark Jeep drove up and opened fire, police said. A man, 55, was shot in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago in good condition, police said. Another man, 70, was struck in the hand and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition. Another male was shot in the shoulder and drove himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Sunday morning, a 16-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet in West Garfield Park on the West Side. The teen was standing outside about 1:40 a.m. in the 3800 block of West Gladys Avenue when he was grazed in the abdomen by gunfire, police said. He was driven by a friend to Mt. Sinai, where he was in good condition.

A 17-year-old walked into the University of Chicago about 3 a.m. Sunday with gunshot wounds to his pelvic area and leg Sunday morning, police said. Officials said the teen wouldn’t state where the shooting occurred. He was listed in good condition.

At least 25 others were wounded in gun violence in Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

Last weekend, at least least four people were killed and 41 others wounded in gun violence across Chicago.

