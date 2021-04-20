Horoscope for Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Social plans might be canceled, or, alternatively, you might receive a surprise invitation to go somewhere? (Could go either way.) Meanwhile, parents should take note because this is an accident-prone day for your kids, which means you must be vigilant. Sports accidents are also likely.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your home routine might change because something unexpected suddenly occurs. It could be minor. (“Oh no, we’re out of coffee!”) It could be major. (“Oh no, we’re out of coffee!”) Small appliances might break down. Someone unexpected might knock on the door. Get dressed.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today will be unpredictable at many levels. For starters, please note that it is an accident-prone day, which means it will be smart for you to pay attention to everything you say and do. Be circumspect. However, enjoy meeting new people, hearing new ideas or taking a spontaneous short trip. It’s a crapshoot!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Pay attention to everything you own because something unexpected could affect your assets or your wealth. For example, you might find money, or you might lose money. Something might happen to a shared possession, which means you should protect what you own from loss or damage. Stay sharp.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Don’t be hasty. It’s easy to jump to conclusions or make wrong assumptions, which you might regret. You might end up with egg on your face if you rebel against something that is really no big deal. (Don’t get your belly in a rash.) Make an effort to be patient with everything going on around you.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel restless and you might not know why. The problem is your peace of mind is disturbed, which will affect your conversations with others. Give yourself a little treat so that you feel pampered and loved. Even an ice cream cone might work. (It’s so often the little things.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A friend might say or do something that surprises you today. Hopefully, someone will give you a good idea? However, someone might say something that causes you to rethink some future goals. Well, perhaps this information is valuable. Maybe not.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because you feel rebellious today, you will defend your independence and not be coerced in any way, which is why your relations with authority figures might be challenging. Never underestimate the power of courtesy. Give yourself extra time for wiggle room today.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might suddenly have to travel today when you did not expect to do so. Alternatively, scheduled travel plans might be canceled, delayed or changed. Surprises in the news or something related to higher education, medicine and the law might also catch you off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Make friends with your bank account and stay in touch with assets and anything to do with shared property because something unexpected could affect these areas. When it comes to money and what you own, it’s wise to stay on top of things. Ya think?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Patience is the antidote to anger. Therefore, be patient dealing with close friends, spouses and partners because something might irk you. Possibly, they will throw you a curveball or do something that you least expect? Stay off your heels.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Unexpected news that is health-related might come your way today. Or perhaps something surprising that deals with your pet? Double check details related to your job or any task that you’re doing, because you could be blindsided.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Model Miranda Kerr (1983) shares your birthday. You are intuitive, practical and patient. You are level-headed and calm under pressure. You are attracted to the arts, music and mysterious intrigue. You are organized and an excellent planner. This year you will begin to see the fruits of what you began last year. It will be a more relaxed year and your focus will be on close friends and partners.