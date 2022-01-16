Horoscope for Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You might encounter someone who is very powerful. Possibly, they are an authority figure — a parent, boss, teacher or a member of the police. Alternatively, you might decide to change your long-term goals because you see a better way of doing things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a poor day to talk to people about politics, religion or racial issues because common sense and logic will not prevail. People are easily worked up about things today. They might be hotheaded and passionate. Therefore, give everyone some space about these issues. Lighten up.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have strong feelings when it comes to how something should be shared or divided, perhaps an inheritance. Or perhaps you’re looking into the wealth of your partner or the wealth and resources of someone else? You might even feel jealous? Keep a lid on things.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you might attract someone to you who is very powerful and opinionated. Possibly, you will play this role for someone else, but more likely, you will encounter this person. Keep things light. Steer clear of touchy subjects.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You can get an amazing amount done because you have motivation, focus and follow through. This determination will apply to your job. However, it can also apply to a decision to improve your health. It might even apply to your approach to dealing with a pet.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a tricky day. Parents might find it a bit challenging dealing with their kids because feelings are very strong today. This is why children might have hissy fits and meltdowns. In the same way, romantic partners might overreact when dealing with each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Ideally, you can use today’s energy to make improvements to where you live. In particular, these improvements might relate to plumbing — perhaps to laundry areas, bathrooms or something to do with recycling or garbage. However, steer clear of domestic arguments. You don’t need this.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You will be very convincing (and because you’re a Scorpio that is really saying something). You can use this influence for good or for simply trying to win an argument. Be careful. Don’t try to coerce others into accepting your beliefs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have strong ideas today when it comes to dealing with money or shopping. In fact, something might come up that makes you feel almost obsessed. You might really want to buy something. (“I have to have it!”) Or likewise, you might feel just as obsessed about dealing with financial matters in business.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today might be coming on like gangbusters, which is not always your style. You generally take a long view of things, which means you can remember what your objective is. Avoid the temptation to be heated and demanding about something.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Profound secrets seem to be in the mix today. You might discover a secret. A secret might be revealed. Or perhaps you are trying to keep something secret? Whatever the case, be respectful of others and be discreet. (As you would want them to be about your secrets.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

When talking to a friend, or dealing with a group or an organization, you might encounter someone who is powerful and persuasive. It’s important that you listen objectively so that you can make your mind up. Don’t be swayed by someone else’s snake oil or rhetoric. Think for yourself!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer Aaliyah (1979) shares your birthday. You are a seeker who loves to learn new things. You are goal-oriented because you want to be somebody and you want to have things. Personally, you are kindhearted and hard-working. This is a year to embrace change. Stay flexible and be ready to reach out for more personal freedom! New friends might help you in your personal or business life.