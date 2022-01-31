Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. Today’s new moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will meet a character or someone who is unusual in some way. Or perhaps, someone you already know will do something that surprises you? Possibly, someone in a group or a group itself will take a stance that is unexpected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In your quest for more freedom and independence, you might encounter some pushback. For example, bosses, parents, teachers and the police might stand in your way or do something that surprises you. (“You are so busted!”) Be aware of this possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans will almost certainly change. They might be delayed, canceled or rescheduled. On the other hand, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, you might be surprised by the media or legal or medical matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check matters related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt because something to do with these areas might throw you a curveball. When it comes to money and wealth, you have to know what’s going on. You snooze, you lose!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or close friend might do something that surprises you. They might demand more freedom in the relationship? They might suggest a different arrangement, as it were. Or perhaps, it’s simply a suggestion you did not expect to hear. (“Relax. I’ll do the dishes.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because of computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, equipment failure or something surprising. Therefore, give yourself extra time to do what you’re doing, so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Social plans will suddenly change today. Something might be canceled, or, instead, you might receive a surprise invitation? Meanwhile, parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, which means they must be vigilant. Sports upsets are also likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. It could be anything. A small appliance might break down; a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. What to do? Get dressed. You’ll be glad you did. (It’s a crap shoot.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, on the upside, you might be full of new, clever, innovative ideas? That’s because it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. New faces and exciting news are likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something unexpected will affect your cash flow and your wealth today. Therefore, keep an eye on things! You might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. On the upside, make note of your money-making ideas. “Eureka!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This can make you emotionally restless and ready to jump to conclusions. In fact, you might disagree with someone just to be contrary. Some, however, will feel liberated. “I’m free!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Some kind of an emotional upset might occur for you. Many of you will feel an emotional unrest that disturbs your peace of mind. This is because the moon is hiding in your chart, while at the same time, it is at odds with Uranus. This also makes you desire change and something new and different.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Portia de Rossi (1973) shares your birthday. You are bright, alert and very goal-oriented. Many of you are multitalented and sometimes you juggle more than one kind of job. People respect you. This year will be more slowly paced. Take time to rest and rejuvenate. Think about your priorities and what makes you happy. Seek out relationships that are beneficial to you now and in the future.