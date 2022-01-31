 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Monday, Jan. 31, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

After 4 a.m. Chicago time there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. Today’s new moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you will meet a character or someone who is unusual in some way. Or perhaps, someone you already know will do something that surprises you? Possibly, someone in a group or a group itself will take a stance that is unexpected.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

In your quest for more freedom and independence, you might encounter some pushback. For example, bosses, parents, teachers and the police might stand in your way or do something that surprises you. (“You are so busted!”) Be aware of this possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans will almost certainly change. They might be delayed, canceled or rescheduled. On the other hand, you might suddenly have to travel when you did not expect to do so. Likewise, you might be surprised by the media or legal or medical matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Double check matters related to shared property, inheritances, taxes and debt because something to do with these areas might throw you a curveball. When it comes to money and wealth, you have to know what’s going on. You snooze, you lose!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A partner or close friend might do something that surprises you. They might demand more freedom in the relationship? They might suggest a different arrangement, as it were. Or perhaps, it’s simply a suggestion you did not expect to hear. (“Relax. I’ll do the dishes.”)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Your work routine will be interrupted today because of computer crashes, power outages, staff shortages, equipment failure or something surprising. Therefore, give yourself extra time to do what you’re doing, so that you have wiggle room to deal with the unexpected.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Social plans will suddenly change today. Something might be canceled, or, instead, you might receive a surprise invitation? Meanwhile, parents should know that this is an accident-prone day for their kids, which means they must be vigilant. Sports upsets are also likely.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your home routine will be interrupted today. It could be anything. A small appliance might break down; a minor breakage could occur. Someone unexpected might knock at your door. What to do? Get dressed. You’ll be glad you did. (It’s a crap shoot.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do today because this is an accident-prone day for your sign. However, on the upside, you might be full of new, clever, innovative ideas? That’s because it’s easy for you to think outside of the box. New faces and exciting news are likely.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Something unexpected will affect your cash flow and your wealth today. Therefore, keep an eye on things! You might find money; you might lose money. Do what you can to protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. On the upside, make note of your money-making ideas. “Eureka!”

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with wild, wacky Uranus. This can make you emotionally restless and ready to jump to conclusions. In fact, you might disagree with someone just to be contrary. Some, however, will feel liberated. “I’m free!”

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Some kind of an emotional upset might occur for you. Many of you will feel an emotional unrest that disturbs your peace of mind. This is because the moon is hiding in your chart, while at the same time, it is at odds with Uranus. This also makes you desire change and something new and different.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Portia de Rossi (1973) shares your birthday. You are bright, alert and very goal-oriented. Many of you are multitalented and sometimes you juggle more than one kind of job. People respect you. This year will be more slowly paced. Take time to rest and rejuvenate. Think about your priorities and what makes you happy. Seek out relationships that are beneficial to you now and in the future.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Improbable run has Bengals saying, ‘Why not us?’

The Bengals are underdogs for a third straight game in the Super Bowl, with the Rams a 3 1/2-point pick at home. Fade them at your own risk, though.

By Tim Dahlberg | Associated Press

Synagogue vandalized in West Rogers Park; police questioning person of interest

A male spray-painted a synagogue in the 2900 block of West Devon Avenue, Chicago police said.

By Sun-Times Wire

Rams rally past 49ers for NFC title, setting up Super Bowl at home vs. Bengals

Travin Howard made a game-sealing interception with 1:09 to play, and the Rams rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to secure a thrilling 20-17 victory.

By Greg Beacham | Associated Press

Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Jan. 30, 2022

Four new teams join, including Yorkville Christian. The Mustangs upset Kenwood on Saturday.

By Michael O'Brien

With 108 of 115 Supreme Court justices white men, Biden’s Black woman justice pick is about time

Biden’s potential picks are "extraordinary people," who have already been ground-breaking "firsts," said Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

By Lynn Sweet

Next up for Bears coordinator Luke Getsy — build an offense around Justin Fields

Now it’s Getsy who must try to come up with answers to a problem that has, without hyperbole, vexed the Bears for more than a century: how to turn a quarterback into a star.

By Patrick Finley