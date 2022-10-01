21 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago since Friday evening

Twenty-one people have been shot, four of them fatally, in city gun violence since Friday evening.

Among those killed was a 3-year-old boy who was shot while riding in a car with his mother in the West Lawn neighborhood.

Mateo Zastro was riding with his mother and three other children about 8:40 p.m. Friday in the 4400 block of West Marquette Road when someone in the rear seat of a red sedan opened fire, striking the boy in the head, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead hours later.

In other shootings:



A male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was found with a gunshot wound to the head about 11:40 a.m. Saturday inside a home in the 2000 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Details of the shooting were not available.

About an hour and a half later, a 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting in Roseland on the Far South Side. He was shot in the head about 1:20 p.m. in the 300 block of West 110th Street, police said. A 21-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds later Saturday in the same block. He was found about 9:05 p.m. by responding officers and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died.

Two teens were wounded by gunfire Saturday night in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side. A boy, 14, and a 19-year-old man were standing in the 7200 block of South Dobson Street about 6:20 p.m. when someone pulled up next to them in a car and an occupant started shooting, police said.

Another 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Auburn Gresham on the South Side. He was walking about noon in the 800 block of West 87th Place when someone approached him and fired a gun, police said. The boy was struck in the shoulder and leg.

Early Saturday on the South Side, a man was shot during an attempted robbery in the Kenwood neighborhood. About 12:45 a.m., the man 29, was walking in the 1400 block of East 47th Street when he was shot as two suspects were trying to rob him, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in fair condition.

At least 13 other people were wounded by gunfire across Chicago since 5 p.m. Friday.

