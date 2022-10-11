The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
South Shore News Chicago

Person shot to death less than mile from where teen was fatally shot hours earlier in South Shore

Police said they don’t believe the shootings are related.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Person shot to death less than mile from where teen was fatally shot hours earlier in South Shore
A boy was shot Sept. 30, 2022 on the Southwest Side.

A person was shot to death hours after a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Oct. 11, 2022 on the South Side.

Sun-Times file

A person was shot to death less than a mile from where a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot hours earlier Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

The person was near the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when he was shot about 1:25 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released and his age wasn’t immediately known.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed less than a mile away.

The teen was followed by someone to the 1900 block of East 79th Street, where he was shot multiple times about 8:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The shooting occurred less than half a mile from Horace Mann Elementary School.

Police believe the shootings aren’t related. No one from either attack was in custody.

Next Up In News
Human remains discovered in freezer, bloody rags found at Foster Beach as missing person case turns into homicide investigation
Amazon workers walk off the job in Joliet
Security guard charged with fatally shooting co-worker outside Loop club after argument came to blows
Tony Award winner Angela Lansbury, starred in ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ ‘Beauty and the Beast’ dies at 96
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
Palos Park man sues iFly indoor skydiving after he was paralyzed from neck down
The Latest
Former Los Angeles Angels employee Eric Kay was sentenced to 22 years in federal prison for providing Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs the drugs that led to his overdose death.
MLB
Former Angels employee sentenced to 22 years in Tyler Skaggs overdose death
Eric Kay was convicted on one count each of drug distribution resulting in death and drug conspiracy.
By Associated Press
 
Crime scene tape hangs on Tuesday afternoon from the porch of a home at 5919 N. Washtenaw Ave. in the Arcadia Terrace neighborhood on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Human remains discovered in freezer, bloody rags found at Foster Beach as missing person case turns into homicide investigation
A suspect was taken into custody Monday after pulling a knife on a tow truck driver he hired to help move a “large plastic bag” to the lakefront, police said.
By Tom Schuba
 
Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in news coverage of a Mississippi welfare scandal.
NFL
Brett Favre says he is being treated unfairly in Mississippi welfare case
“I have been unjustly smeared in the media,” Favre said in a statement to Fox News Digital, which was published Tuesday. “I have done nothing wrong.”
By Emily Wagster Pettus | Associated Press
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith during warmups before a home game.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith talks all-orange uniform, NFL’s roughing-the-passer penalties
And on a more serious note, he wants the Bears’ defense to stop underperforming.
By Jason Lieser
 
An Amazon sign on the Amazon Fulfillment Center at 6605 W Monee Manhattan Road in Monee, IL Thursday morning, October 8, 2020.
Business
Amazon workers walk off the job in Joliet
Some employees at the major shipping hub are protesting the retailer’s response to alleged racist death threats in the workplace, and to demand higher wages.
By David Roeder
 