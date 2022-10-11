Person shot to death less than mile from where teen was fatally shot hours earlier in South Shore

A person was shot to death less than a mile from where a 17-year-old boy was fatally shot hours earlier Tuesday in South Shore on the South Side.

The person was near the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when he was shot about 1:25 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released and his age wasn’t immediately known.

Hours earlier, a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed less than a mile away.

The teen was followed by someone to the 1900 block of East 79th Street, where he was shot multiple times about 8:40 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

The shooting occurred less than half a mile from Horace Mann Elementary School.

Police believe the shootings aren’t related. No one from either attack was in custody.