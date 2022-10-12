The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 13-19
Lizzo in concert, “Children of Eden,” Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns and “Immersive King Tut” are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.
Music
- Currently touring behind her latest album, “Special,” the Grammy Award-winning Lizzo presents a concert that is part variety show spectacle, part empowerment seminar, while always showcasing her multiple talents: singing, playing the flute, motivational speaking. To be sure, Lizzo never disappoints her fans, and for all the band geeks out there she has made playing the flute really cool. At 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $95+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Theater
- Can you figure out who did it, where and with what in “Clue,” Jonathan Lynn and Sandy Rustin’s adaptation of the movie based on the board game about six dinner guests at a remote mansion where murder and blackmail are on the menu? Walter Stearns directs. From Oct. 13-Jan. 1. Mercury Theater, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $35-$85. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.
- Grammy Award winner Michelle Williams leads the cast in the staged concert presentation of “Children of Eden.” John Caird and Stephen Schwartz’s musical is based on the Bible’s Book of Genesis and explores the age-old relationship between parent and child, the beauty of family and the human spirit. Also in the cast are David Phelps, Sam Tsui, Koryn Hawthorne and Randal Keith. At 2 and 8 p.m. Oct. 15 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $45-$95. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- In Kristin Idaszak’s drama “Last Ascent,” a professional alpinist is diagnosed with a heart condition and must face a tragic accident that changed her life forever. The New Coordinates production stars Valerie Butler-Newbern, Elizabeth Nungaray and Stephanie Shum; Denise Yvette Serna directs. From Oct. 15-Nov. 20 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: pay-what-you-can. Visit thenewcoordinates.org.
- Prop Thtr presents Hallie Palladino’s comedy “The Cleanup.” Set behind the scenes at a DIY preschool co-op, it’s a window into the often invisible struggles of toddler parents. Jen Poulin directs. From Oct. 13-Nov. 19 at Athenaeum Center, 2936 N. Southport. Tickets: $32. Visit athenaeumcenter.org.
- “She Loves Me” is Joe Masteroff, Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick’s musical about two shop clerks who respond to a lonely hearts ad and unknowingly correspond with each other. Jeffrey Cass directs. From Oct. 14-30 at BrightSide Theatre at Meiley-Swallow Hall, North Central College, 31 S. Ellsworth, Naperville. Tickets: $25. Visit brightsidetheatre.com.
Dance
- Cloud Gate Dance Theatre of Taiwan performs the breathtaking piece “13 Tongues,” which transforms childhood memories of the Taoist rites and bustling street life of Bangka into a fantasy world. Choreographed by company artistic director CHENG Tsung-lung. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14-15 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $37+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
- Enjoy an evening of sizzling jazz dance with Giordano Dance Chicago performinga program that includes Tony Powell’s “Impulse,” Gus Giordano’s “Giordano Moves,” Autumn Eckman’s “commonthread,” Peter Chu’s “Groove, in formed,” Ray Leeper’s “Soul” and a preview of a new work by artistic director Cesar G. Salinas. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $49-$55. Visit atthemac.org.
- Cuban pianist-composer Chucho Valdes presents “La Creacion (The Creation),” a four-part suite exploring the creation story according to the Afro-Cuban Santeria religion. Includes elements of African music and blues, and hints of Miles Davis’ style in “Bitches Brew.” At 8 p.m. Oct. 18 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $39+. Visit cso.org.
Movies
- Throughout October, Rooftop Cinema Club goes all Halloween with movies that offer all levels of scary, ranging from “Hocus Pocus,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Ghostbusters” and “Monsters, Inc. to “Halloween,” “Interview with the Vampire,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” two versions of “Candyman” and much more. At The Emily Hotel, 5th floor terrace, 311 N. Morgan. Tickets: $19.75-$27.75. Visit rooftopcinemaclub.com.
Art
- In 1977 the blockbuster exhibit “The Treasures of King Tutankhamun” broke attendance records at The Field Museum. Those who were lucky to experience it were wowed. Now in a new day and age, step into the Valley of the Kings at Lighthouse Immersive’s newest art experience “Immersive King Tut,” which commemorates the 100th anniversary of the discovery of the tomb of Egypt’s boy king. Using striking imagery and sound, the immersive event takes visitors into the past to experience ancient Egypt and notable discoveries in Egyptology. From Oct. 14-Nov. 20 at Lighthouse, 108 W. Germania. Tickets: $29+. Visit immersive-kingtut.com.
- Presented at three galleries, “Can you see me?” is an exhibit of artwork by incarcerated young people, contemporary artists and arts-justice organizations that explores themes of ascendance, innocence and freedom. Extensive public programs at the galleries include panel discussions, a film, youth workshops and school field trips. From Oct. 14-Dec. 17 at Weinberg Newton Gallery, 688 N. Milwaukee; Oct. 21-Dec. 16 at Arts + Public Life, 301 E. Garfield Blvd., and Oct. 28-Dec. 17 at SkyART, 3026 E. 91st. Admission is free. Visit weinbergnewtongallery.com, skyart.org, artsandpubliclife.org.
Family Fun
- Exploring the city takes on added interest in October with The Chicago Architecture Center’s free architecture festival, Open House Chicago. The weekend of Oct. 15-16 includes behind-the-scenes access to more than 150 architecturally, historically and culturally significant sites. Also available throughout the month is a free series of self-guided tours (via an interactive mobile app). This year new sites to explore include Kenwood United Church of Christ, Austin Branch Library, St. Paul & the Redeemer Episcopal Church, Architectural Artifacts, The Watershed Chicago and many more as well as old favorites. For more information, visit openhousechicago.org.
Fall/Halloween Doings
- Night of 1,000 Jack-o’-Lanterns features hand-carved pumpkins that light up the night. Some are carved in the traditional style while others are intricate depictions of dinosaurs, mythological creatures and Dias de las Muertos. Also included in this family-friendly event are carving demonstrations, costumed entertainers and more. Timed entry from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 12-16, 19-23 at Chicago Botanic Garden, 1000 Lake Cook. Tickets: $15-$20, plus $10 parking fee. Visit chicagobotanic.org/halloween.
- Halloween at Navy Pier includes the return of “Pier Pumpkin Lights” (to Oct. 31, free) featuring a variety of pumpkin pop-up displays, photo ops and more; “Slightly Spooky Saturday” (noon-6 p.m. Oct. 29, free), a trick-or-treat event with performances by The Actors Gymnasium, interactive art spaces, toy making, sugar skull paining, a costume contest and more; and “The Hallows” (8 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 29-30, $40+), an immersive, adults-only event with DJs spinning a variety of music. At Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. For more information, visit navypier.org.
The Latest
The military commission in charge of the matter, looking to crush the Sioux, sentenced 303 men to death. Lincoln spared 265 of them.
Pulse of the Heartland: Belmont Cragin voters keep their heads down, wish pols would occasionally show their faces
It should be a neighborhood with more clout considering its size and its being home to the largest Hispanic population in Chicago. But adding to the confusion for residents, Belmont Cragin is divided among multiple wards and state representative districts, meaning residents living near one another can have different representatives in the City Council or state Legislature.
Woman killed in Northwest Side boarding home was dismembered, police say. ‘Fran was gentle, sweet, generous, kind. I just can’t believe an ending like this.’
Only some of Frances Walker’s remains were found in the boarding house she ran in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, a source said. The killer possibly tossed evidence into Lake Michigan.
The stolen-check scheme involves thieves stealing mail, erasing the ink with chemicals and rewriting the checks for themselves. Some experts say their suggestions to fight the crime are not being implemented.
In its first season as the exclusive broadcaster of “Thursday Night Football,” the company has proved itself worthy of carrying prime-time NFL games and likely has set itself up to stream more sports down the road.