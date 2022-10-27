Man shoots woman, then himself in River North, leaving both in critical condition
Police said they found the 24-year-old woman and 26-year-old man in an apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street.
A man and a woman were critically wounded after police say the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself in River North Wednesday night.
Police said they found the 24-year-old woman in the hallway of an apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street just after 10 p.m. with gunshot wounds to her body. The 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.
A preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman before shooting himself, according to Chicago police.
Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.
Amendment ‘right thing’ for workers? Or ‘government union power play’? Proposal stirs debate on union rights, worker safety
Labor vs. big business(man)? Most corporate interests AWOL in battle with unions over workers rights amendment
Clouted owner of senior home fined $1,500 after 3 residents died during hot spell as heat was left running inside their building
The Latest
Researchers were surprised to find a statistically significant connection between having a dog in early childhood and a decrease in the risk of developing schizophrenia.
The 7-year-old was killed inside a Humboldt Park home, a 15-year-old boy was fatally shot in Greater Grand Crossing on the South Side.
The boy was in a bathroom washing his hands when he was hit in the abdomen around 8:20 p.m. in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue, Chicago police said.
Even after breaking his goal drought Tuesday, Kane has recorded points on just 25% of the Hawks’ goals so far this season — a healthy indicator of a more diversified offense.
With daughter living elsewhere and son about to join the Marines, mom is so grief-stricken, she sometimes doesn’t make it to work.