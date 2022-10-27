Man shoots woman, then himself in River North, leaving both in critical condition

A man and a woman were critically wounded after police say the man shot the woman and then turned the gun on himself in River North Wednesday night.

Police said they found the 24-year-old woman in the hallway of an apartment building in the 1000 block of North LaSalle Street just after 10 p.m. with gunshot wounds to her body. The 26-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation indicates the man shot the woman before shooting himself, according to Chicago police.

Both were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition, police said.