Horoscope for Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Discussions with others will go well, especially about matters related to lofty topics — law, medicine, philosophy, metaphysics as well as astrology and social media. Everyone has an opinion! Be smart and listen to the advice of someone older. Hey, experience is not for nothing.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Family discussions about shared property and anything that is jointly owned might be addressed. If so, this is a good day to discuss these matters because people will be reasonable. This is also a good day to talk about inheritances, especially with a parent or the head of the family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your focus on partners and close friends is strong. Expect warm conversations with others and lots of back-and-forth. Some of you will do some long-range planning about future travel ideas, as well as schooling and getting further training or education. Good day to discuss legal matters.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will accomplish a lot because you’re in the mood to work! Many of you will spend time in the kitchen sharing your culinary talents with loved ones. Conversations with others are warm and easygoing. Nevertheless, this is a good day to discuss shared financial responsibilities.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A playful day! Enjoy fun activities with kids. Likewise, enjoy entertaining outings, the theater, movies, sports events and schmoozing with friends. Romance is blessed! You might also discuss the obligation you feel that you have toward a partner or close friend. Or perhaps this will be a discussion about the shared responsibilities of children?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home, family and your private life are your main focus today. Family discussions will be lively, and, fortunately, they will be congenial, as well. Listen to the advice of someone older because it could be helpful. Focus on home repairs and redecorating.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fast-paced, busy day for you! Relations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be warm. Short trips and many conversations will keep you hopping today. Increased responsibilities with children are likely. Personally, your words are sweet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Finances are on your mind. Thoughts about cash flow, earnings and expenditures. (It was ever thus.) A discussion about budgets and financial planning for the future will be serious but helpful. Listen to advice if it is offered because you have nothing to lose.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re full of energy because the sun, the moon, Mercury and fair Venus are all in your sign, which puts you front and centre! Don’t be afraid to ask for what you want because you will likely get it. Communicate your ideas to others. (You might shop for wardrobe treasures.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

In many ways, you will be happy to play things low-key and enjoy peace and quiet behind the scenes. Nevertheless, you might research or ferret out answers and solutions to problems for yourself or others. This could bring a financial benefit down the road.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will enjoy schmoozing and talking to friends. You will also be very happy working in groups and organizations, especially charitable ones. Expect to be involved with younger, creative people today. These conversations will make you enthusiastic, and, possibly, cause you to tweak your future goals.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You look wonderful in the eyes of others, especially important people — parents, bosses, teachers, authority figures and the police. Because of this, your conversations with authority figures will go well today. In fact, someone might tell you how much they care for you or admire you. (Gosh.)

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Collin Hanks (1977) shares your birthday. You are creative, warm and charming; however, you can also be detached, if you choose. You’re observant about everything around you, which can make you cautious. This is a year of change for you, which means it’s important to stay light on your feet. Be courageous. Be ready to act fast!

