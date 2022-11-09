The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Immigration News Chicago

Immigration advocates celebrate election firsts, plan next steps for reform

The Illinois state legislature now has its first Korean American and Vietnamese American members, as well as the first Arab American in years. Illinois also elected its first Latina to Congress.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Immigration advocates celebrate election firsts, plan next steps for reform
Immigration-reform advocates at the offices of Casa Michoacan, 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 celebrate the election of reform-minded candidates.

Immigration-reform advocates gathered Wednesday at the offices of Casa Michoacan, 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen, to celebrate the election of reform-minded candidates.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Pro-immigration advocates gathered Wednesday to celebrate the election results of their grassroots campaign efforts.

“I don’t know about you all, but I am fired up right now,” said Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, addressing a crowd inside the Pilsen offices of coalition partner Casa Michoacan.

Amid cheers of “si se puede,” (roughly, “yes we can”) he listed their achievements, including registering 23,000 new immigrant voters, new strategies to reach Arabic speakers and the victories of reform-minded candidates they supported.

“When pro-immigrant voters get to the polls, pro-immigrant officials win elections,” he said.

Several candidates the group had supported showed up to celebrate Wednesday, including state Rep. Delia Ramirez, the Illinois delegation’s first Latina in Congress; state Rep.-elect Hoan Huynh, the first Vietnamese-American member of the Illinois General Assembly; and state Rep.-elect Abdelnasser Rashid, one of the first Arab Americans elected to the General Assembly in several years.

Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, addresses a crowd inside the offices of coalition partner Casa Michoacan at 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen.

Lawrence Benito, executive director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights, addresses a crowd inside the offices of coalition partner Casa Michoacan at 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

“For the Muslim community, for the Arab community, they’ll finally know that they’ll have a voice and someone who understands them,” said Rashid. He won the southwest suburban Illinois House 21st District with 65% of the vote.

Rashid, who is Palestinian American, attributed his success partly to Arab American Family Services, a nonprofi that sent out Arabic-speaking canvassers and mailers in Arabic.

“It gave a lot of our community awareness of the local election. There are very few Arabs who do this work,” said Khaled Khaseeb, who is Palestinian and one of the coalition’s 18 Democracy Project, fellows paired with partner organizations to help canvass.

The group outlined policies they want candidates to pursue. They include expanding Medicare and Medicaid access to immigrants outside of currently accepted age limits; creating a permanent state child tax credit that would include immigrant households; and curtailing surveillance by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Elected officials present at a celebration hosted by pro-immigration advocates signed a poster committing to pursue immigrant-reform policies.&nbsp;

Elected officials present at a celebration hosted by pro-immigration advocates signed a poster to show their commitment to pursuing immigrant-reform policies.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

The 13 officials present signed a poster committing to pursuing the policies.

“We need to continue to be a leader and show the rest of the country how to do so,” said state Rep.-elect Lilian Jimenez, who won the Illinois House 4th District with 87% of the vote, which covers parts of the Lower West Side.

Jimenez succeeds Ramirez, who won Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District with 67% of the vote.

Tears welled in Ramirez’s eyes when she addressed the room, promising to bring Illinois’ immigration-reform policies to Washington, D.C.

“We’re building on that work in Illinois and taking that to Congress.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South and West sides.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who won Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, speaks to a room full of pro-immigration advocates at Casa Michoacan at 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022.

State Rep. Delia Ramirez, who won Illinois’ 3rd Congressional District, speaks to a room full of pro-immigration advocates at Casa Michoacan at 1638 S. Blue Island Ave. in Pilsen on Wednesday. Illinois’ first Latina in Congress, she promised to bring the immigration-reform policies she championed in the state General Assembly to the federal level.

Brian Rich/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Off-duty Chicago police officer involved in shooting on Northwest Side
Dems beating back Republican surge, but control of Congress unclear
4 suffer minor injuries after car collides with school bus in Auburn Gresham
Pro-labor constitutional amendment in close race for voter approval
One killed and at least 10 wounded — including four teens — in shootings in Chicago Tuesday
Kwame Raoul declares victory in bid for second term as attorney general
The Latest
Collage_Maker_08_Nov_2022_05.16_PM.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Dos demócratas progresistas, Delia Ramírez y Jonathan Jackson, representarán a Illinois en el Congreso
La representante estatal Delia Ramírez y el empresario Jonathan Jackson, hijo del reverendo Jesse Jackson, ganaron distritos que cambiaron después del censo de 2020.
By Tom Schuba
 
Democrat incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker walks on stage to speak at an election night rally Tuesday night at the Marriott Marquis Chicago after beating Republican candidate Darren Bailey in the Illinois gubernatorial election.
La Voz Chicago
Pritzker gana la reelección, arremete contra republicanos de Illinois
El republicano Darren Bailey no concedió hasta casi 90 minutos después de que el gobernador Pritzker declarara la victoria.
By Tina Sfondeles and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
A boat passes the Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen Avenue near 29th Street.
La Voz Chicago
Dueño de fábrica de asfalto comprará y demolerá los ‘Damen Silos’
Michael Tadin Jr. dijo que espera consolidar una base de operaciones para sus diversos negocios.
By Brett Chase
 
Illinois offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. (shown when he was UTSA coordinator) has agreed to a contract extension with the Illini.
College Sports
Illinois agrees to contract extension for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr.
Lunney, who is earning $675,000 this year, will be paid $800,000 in 2023 and $825,000 each of the following two years.
By Associated Press
 
Astros manager Dusty Baker taking part in his team’s World Series parade.
Cubs
Dusty Baker proves that nice guys — and good managers — do indeed finish first
The former Cubs manager rises above the haters in Chicago who booed him out of town.
By Rick Morrissey
 