The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Horoscopes Entertainment and Culture

Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022
Georgia_Nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 9:45 a.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a lovely day to schmooze! Because you want to travel, perhaps you’re talking to travel companions or people in another country? Either way, enjoy social activities, sports events and playful times with kids.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a feel-good day! You can cocoon at home with your favorite food and pamper yourself. Or perhaps, you want a little company? If so, this is a fine day and evening to entertain at home. Discuss travel or educational plans with a friend.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You’re pumped because Mars is still in your sign (as it will be for the rest of year). This is an excellent day to converse and interact with partners, close friends and members of the general public. You have something to say and, fortunately, others are willing to listen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a tricky day. You will be tempted to pursue financial negotiations or spend money or shop. However, this is a poor day to do so! (See moon alert above.) Get your facts, or do window-shopping, but wait until tomorrow to act. (You’ll be glad you did.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing beautifully with the sun, which gives you a strong urge to socialize. Accept invitations to party. Enjoy lunch or Happy Hour with a friend. In particular, you will delight in playful activities with kids, sports events and anything to do with the entertainment world. Great date day!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Home, family and your personal life are your primary focus today. However, you’re also a playful, social mood! This means that this is the ideal day to entertain at home, and socialize with family members. Fun times with kids will delight.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a fast-paced, happy day! Because you’re in a positive frame of mind, you will enjoy talking to everyone in a lighthearted way. Avoid important decisions today. Agree to nothing important. Don’t volunteer for anything. Wait until tomorrow.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Be careful today. The reason you have to be cautious is your mind will be drawn to financial matters, shopping, wheeling and dealing and money negotiations. However, this is a poor day to do any of those things! Don’t shop except for food and gas. Don’t agree to anything important. Forewarned is forearmed.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the sun is in your sign dancing with the moon, which is sitting in your “home” in your chart. This makes you feel easygoing and relaxed. Enjoy socializing with others. You might want to kick around some ideas for future travel plans. You also have moneymaking ideas. Nevertheless, wait until tomorrow to act. See moon alert. Be smart.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Part of you wants to be low-key and hide behind the scenes today. However, with Mercury and Venus in your sign, you’re eager to schmooze and talk to others. Actually, this is a lovely day to relax and enjoy yourself. Postpone shopping and important decisions until tomorrow. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day to socialize with others, especially close friends and partners. You might also choose to be involved in a group. Nevertheless, because there is a moon alert all day, don’t volunteer for anything. Don’t shop. (Except for food and gas.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

People notice you today in a favorable way. Therefore, be careful. Do not volunteer for anything or agree to new responsibilities. Wait until tomorrow to respond. Do yourself this favor. Protect yourself.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian Dick Van Dyke (1925) shares your birthday. You have a sharp, clever mind. You are perceptive and quick. You are also charismatic, charming and appealing to many. You are optimistic and confident. Simplicity is the key to life this year. Take charge of your health. Exercise is important. Stay grounded and levelheaded.

Next Up In Entertainment
‘Walking Man’ dies months after being set on fire: ‘An absolute Chicago character’
Multigenerational worlds collide in moving, funny and powerful ‘Bald Sisters’ at Steppenwolf Theatre
From CPS to the world stage: Mariachi Herencia de México takes the music genre to whole new heights
‘Banshees of Inisherin,’ ‘Everything Everywhere’ top Golden Globe nominations
Patti LaBelle rushed off stage, theater evacuated after bomb threat during Milwaukee concert
Dear Abby: I’m stressed out by frequent calls from my mother
The Latest
AP22339194054398.jpg
Columnists
Huckster vibe is strong in Deion Sanders, meaning Colorado could be in for reality check
Something unexpected popped into my mind last week when Deion Sanders was named the new Colorado football coach: Donald Trump. Think of the parallels.
By Rick Telander
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
50 armed robberies reported in 4 days on North and West Sides
Police say a group of armed robbers made off with personal belongings in a series of street heists. Robberies have increased by about 15% over last year.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
FILE - The FTX Arena logo is seen where the Miami Heat basketball team plays on Nov. 12, 2022, in Miami. The former CEO of failed crypto firm FTX Sam Bankman-Fried has been arrested in the Bahamas at the request of the U.S. government, the U.S. attorney’s office in New York said Monday, Dec. 12.
Business
Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in the Bahamas
The arrest was made Monday after the U.S. filed criminal charges that are expected to be unsealed Tuesday, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams. Bankman-Fried had been under criminal investigation by U.S. and Bahamian authorities following the collapse last month of FTX.
By Ken Sweet | Associated Press
 
A man was shot to death Dec. 9, 2022 on the South Side.
Metro/State
Police identify girl, 15, found dead in Evanston hotel room
Nyasia Jennings, a 15-year-old from Chicago, was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston on Saturday, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Flanked by lawmakers and supporters, Gov. J.B. Pritzker picks up the nearly 800-page criminal justice reform bill after signing it into law during a ceremony at Chicago State University on the South Side, Monday, Feb. 22, 2021.
Metro/State
SAFE-T Act faces next test in court, where opponents say it violates state Constitution
Lawyers argue that, “The Illinois Constitution interprets bail, at its core, to include a monetary amount that, though it may take different forms, cannot be abolished altogether without running afoul of the Constitution.”
By Jon Seidel
 