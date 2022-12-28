The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Rapper Theophilus London hasn’t been seen since July, family says

Father’s message to the frequent Ye collaborator is that ‘all your friends and relatives are searching for you.’

By  Stefanie Dazio
   
SHARE Rapper Theophilus London hasn’t been seen since July, family says
GettyImages_1194866292.jpg

Theophilus London performs during a 2019 album listening event in Los Angeles.

Timothy Norris/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES — The family of rapper Theophilus London filed a missing persons report with Los Angeles police this week and are asking for the public’s help, saying he hasn’t been seen in months.

London’s family and friends believe someone last spoke to the musician in July in Los Angeles, according to the family’s statement released Wednesday from Secretly, a music label group that has worked with London.

London’s relatives have been trying to determine his whereabouts over the last few weeks and filed a police report earlier this week, the statement said.

Officer Annie Moran, an LAPD spokesperson, confirmed Wednesday that a report for London had been taken. London was not yet listed on the LAPD’s online missing persons database by Wednesday afternoon.

“Theo, your Dad loves you, son,” his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement. “We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son.”

London posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.

London, 35, was born in Trinidad and Tobago and later raised in the Brooklyn borough of New York. He was nominated for a 2016 Grammy for best rap performance for a featured spot alongside Paul McCartney on Kanye West’s “All Day.”

London has frequently collaborated with the artist now known as Ye, who produced and guested on 2014’s “Vibes.” London would often post updates on Ye’s “Donda” and “Donda 2” on Instagram, even saying that he was “promoted to tackle media duties” on Ye’s behalf for the month of February.

London himself has released three studio albums: 2011’s “Timez Are Weird These Days,” “Vibes” and 2020’s “Bebey.” He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s “Get Your Money,” released this past September — after his family says he was last heard from.

While “Vibes” was a Warner Records release, “Bebey” was released on London’s own label, My Bebey Records.

“I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life,” he told Complex of branching out on his own in 2020.

Next Up In Entertainment
West Side arts organization reeling after leader Jon Veal dies at 30
How Emma Thompson made a ‘shocking’ transformation for ‘Matilda the Musical’
Jo Mersa Marley, grandson of Bob Marley, dies at 31
Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Dear Abby: I conquer men’s hearts, then break them, but I want to stop
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
The Latest
Immigrants wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande to seek political asylum in El Paso, Texas on Dec. 19, 2022 as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts issued an “administrative stay,” temporarily leaving in place the Title 42 pandemic era policy to quickly expel migrants at the border. Border officials expect an even larger migrant surge at the border if and when Title 42 is lifted.
Immigration
Supreme Court ruling on Title 42 casts asylum seekers as ‘political tool,’ Chicago immigration advocate says
“It’s completely antithetical to the U.S.’ obligations to recognize the rights of asylum seekers to come to this country and ask for protection.”
By Elvia Malagón
 
Jon Veal, co-founder of alt_ Chicago, an organization that aims to transform communities through art. Veal, 30, passed away suddenly on December 21 from complications due to cardiac arrest.
News
West Side arts organization reeling after leader Jon Veal dies at 30
‘We believed that art could be a tool and that if we gave our best, we could leave the world a better place.’ said close friend Jordan Campbell, who along with Jon Veal cofounded alt_Chicago.
By Michael Loria
 
Caleb Jones and Brandon Flowers
Blackhawks
Being the Blackhawks’ locker-room DJ is a fun but thankless job: ‘It’s hard to keep it fresh’
Caleb Jones has taken over for Riley Stillman as the primary DJ this season, with Alex Stalock subbing in recently. And the tunes have varied widely, from country in the morning to “Mr. Brightside” after rare wins.
By Ben Pope
 
A photo of Bears right guard Teven Jenkins being carted off the field.
Bears
Bears notebook: RG Teven Jenkins says he’ll play vs. Lions in return from neck injury
Plus, Justin Jones is moving positions, a new cornerback arrives and more.
By Jason Lieser
 
McClellan Elementary in Bridgeport on Dec. 18, 2022. A classroom tested positive for high levels of lead from the paint. I Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Letters to the Editor
Lead has no place in classrooms
The rule of thumb is that any structure built before 1978 has lead paint. So one must ask why hasn’t the Chicago Public School mitigated this danger from all of its buildings?
By Letters to the Editor
 