Horoscope for Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you need to be yourself and to feel who you really are. Romance will be important. Relations with females and children will be more significant. In fact, you will feel protective about children. Look for ways to express your creative talents! Enjoy socializing with others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today it will please you to cocoon at home and relax among familiar surroundings because you will enjoy a chance to be by yourself. It might occur to you how strong your life is governed by your habits. Oh yes, we are all creatures of habit!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your communications with others will be important to you. You won’t want to waste time on superficial, trivial topics. When talking to others, you want to get down to a truthful, genuine, “gut” level of communication. A female relative might play a role in your world today.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You easily identify emotionally with your possessions. For some reason, you have a strong attachment for something. This is why you don’t want to lend something to anyone today. You might also feel that you have to defend yourself about something. (Weird.)

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have an edge over all the other signs because the moon is in your sign. Admittedly, when the moon is in your sign you are also more emotional; nevertheless, your luck is slightly improved! Why not test this? Ask the universe for a favor. Things will tend to go your way.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’ll have a warm feeling in your tummy today if you let yourself hide or enjoy seclusion, especially in pleasant surroundings. (Grab your favorite snack.) You’ll be happy to withdraw from the busyness of your surroundings so that you can do some navel gazing.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today your emotional contact with a friend will be important to you. You might have something to say or they might have something to say to you? You might even feel protective and more supportive than usual to someone. Perhaps you feel this way about a group?

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s entirely possible that some of the most intimate details about your personal life are on public display for some reason. Or perhaps you find it difficult to hide certain facts about yourself? Some of you might have a public argument with a loved one or spouse. (Wince.) It’s that kinda day.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today you want to do anything that will allow you to break away from your daily routine. You need a change! You want adventure! Obviously, travel would be a great choice. If not, through study, film or your imagination you can take a mental journey somewhere.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today your emotional experiences are much more intense than usual. (You might also attract intense people to you.) This could be because of an intense discussion about shared property, debt or taxes. You might also be in a dispute about different values.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today your attention will turn to your most personal relationships — spouses, partners and close friends. These people will be more important to you than usual. On the other hand, conflicts with them will also be more emotional! Guard against knee-jerk reactions.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might have to put your own emotional considerations second to the needs of someone else. This doesn’t mean you’re being a martyr. Au contraire! You’re stepping up to the plate because you see what needs to be done, which is admirable.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Cartoonist Matt Groening (1954) shares your birthday. You are easy-going, forgiving and tolerant. You are also intelligent and have a unique point of view about things that you like to share. You are creative and have excellent business savvy. This year is about exciting change and exploring greater personal freedom. Get ready for new directions, new opportunities and chances for personal growth.