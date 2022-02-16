Menu planner: Beef and green olive stew leaves you full and satisfied

Beef and green olive stew

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 4 to 6 hours on high, or 7 to 9 hours on low

INGREDIENTS

1/4 cup flour

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 1/2 pounds beef stew meat, trimmed and cut into 1-inch pieces

1 tablespoon canola oil

1 cup chopped onions

1 1/2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon fennel seeds

1 cup red wine

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can reduced-sodium beef broth

1 (14 1/2-ounce) can no-salt-added garlic-seasoned diced tomatoes

1/4 cup tomato paste

1 (7-ounce) jar green olives with pimentos, drained

Combine flour, black pepper and cayenne pepper in a medium bowl. Lightly coat beef with flour mixture. Coat bottom of a 4-quart or larger slow cooker with oil; add beef, onions, oregano, fennel, wine, beef broth, tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir until combined. Cook on high 4 to 6 hours, or on low 8 to 10 hours. (No stirring is necessary during cooking.) Stir in olives and cook for 2 to 3 more minutes; serve.

Per serving: 296 calories, 25 grams protein, 14 grams fat (43% calories from fat), 3.6 grams saturated fat, 14 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 809 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Penne pasta with caramelized onions and chickpeas

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 25 minutes, plus pasta

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 large sweet onion (such as Vidalia), thinly sliced

1 large bunch of escarole, torn into pieces

1/4 cup golden raisins

8 ounces multigrain penne pasta

1 (15 1/2-ounce) can reduced-sodium chickpeas, lightly drained

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium. Add onion; cook 15 to 20 minutes or until golden. Add escarole and raisins; cook, turning occasionally about 3 minutes or until leaves are tender and stem ends still crunchy. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to directions; drain and return pasta to pot. To escarole mixture, add chickpeas with some liquid. Simmer, stirring occasionally, 3 minutes or until heated through. Serve over pasta. Sprinkle with cheese.

Per serving: 378 calories, 14 grams protein, 6 grams fat (15% calories from fat), 0.5 gram saturated fat, 70 grams carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 303 milligrams sodium, 13 grams fiber.

Carb count: 4.5.

Pueblo posole with pork and green chilies

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 2 hours and 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons canola oil

2 medium onions, coarsely chopped

5 large cloves garlic, minced

1 1/2 teaspoons Mexican or other dried oregano

3/4 teaspoon cumin

2 pounds boneless pork shoulder, cut into 1 1/2-inch chunks

5 1/4 cups unsalted chicken broth

1 cup water

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

2 (15-ounce) cans whole white or yellow hominy, rinsed

1 to 2 (7-ounce) cans chopped green chilies, drained

In a Dutch oven, heat oil 1 minute on medium-high. Add onions, garlic, oregano and cumin; cook, stirring occasionally, 10 to 12 minutes or until softened and lightly browned. Add pork, broth, water and salt. Adjust heat so liquid barely ripples; cover and simmer slowly 1 1/2 hours, stirring occasionally or until pork is nearly tender. Mix in hominy and chilies and simmer, uncovered, until pork is fork-tender and liquid is reduced slightly, about 30 minutes more. Serve warm.

NOTE: The more chilies, the spicier the dish will be.

Per serving: 356 calories, 34 grams protein, 10 grams fat (27% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 31 grams carbohydrate, 94 milligrams cholesterol, 1,113 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Mustard-crusted salmon

Heat oven to 450 degrees. Place 4 (4 to 6 ounces each) salmon fillets skin side down on a rimmed, foil-lined baking pan. In a small bowl, mix together 2 to 3 tablespoons coarse-grain mustard and 1 1/2 tablespoons maple syrup. Spread over each fillet; sprinkle panko breadcrumbs over the mustard mixture. Bake 10 to 12 minutes (according to thickness) or until salmon is opaque in center. When salmon is done, carefully remove from foil, leaving the skin behind.