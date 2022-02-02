 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A perfect day for sledding! Or maybe not

Wednesday’s big snowstorm kept many folks at home, but not the Black family.

By Stefano Esposito
Heiji Black and her daughter, Thea, 8, attempt to tackle Montrose Harbor’s Cricket Hill Wednesday, but the snow was just too deep.
Stefano Esposito/Sun-Times

The Black family trudged through knee-deep snow, their heads dipped against a ferocious wind.

Snowplows thundered by, burying parked cars in gray slop.

Sure, it seemed like a great idea on a school snow day to head to Cricket Hill at Montrose Harbor for some sledding.

“There’s a little hill across the street from us, but we thought we’d be a bit adventurous and come to the big hill,” said Black, who lives with his family in Lincoln Park and whose kids go to the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools.

A good clue might have been that the Black family had the hill all to themselves — at least until a few more hardy souls ventured out a little later.

At the summit, with snow swirling, Heiji Black and her daughter, Thea, climbed onto a sled. Dad gave them a hard push. The sled went maybe 10 feet and then sank. Dad had a go. Five feet.

“One and done,” Brian Black said.

The family headed down the hill to their SUV, planning to make hot chocolate back at home.

“The second you hit the snow you just sink. ... All I got was snow in my mouth,” said a disappointed Thea, 8. “Honestly, I think maybe school would be a bit better.”

