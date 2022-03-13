7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting

At least seven people were seriously wounded in a mass shooting Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.
The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.
Seven people were transported to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.
Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
