The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting

Seven people were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.

By Sophie Sherry
 March 13, 2022 03:51 PM
SHARE 7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
At least 7 people were hurt in a shooting Sunday, March 13, 2022, in South Chicago.

At least 7 people were hurt in a shooting Sunday, March 13, 2022, in South Chicago.

Adobe Stock Photo

At least seven people were seriously wounded in a mass shooting Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.

The shooting happened about 3:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

Seven people were transported to hospitals in serious to critical condition, fire officials said.

Chicago police have not yet released information on the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Next Up In Default
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71
Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID
No bail for man charged with January murder of store employee
Acclaimed filmmaker Brent Renaud shot, killed in Ukraine
Missing boy, 13, last seen at Avondale elementary school
The Latest
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 04:57 PM
9._LOC_Tosca___Russell_Thomas_Michelle_Bradley___photo_Cory_Weaver.jpg
Theater
Lyric Opera’s straightforward approach to ‘Tosca’ serves the love story well
Electric performers Michelle Bradley and Russell Thomas are wonderfully well matched in the Puccini favorite.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
March 13, 2022 04:50 PM
merlin_103478648.jpg
Bears
Bears free agent primer: Analyzing their needs, money and more
Starting at 11 a.m. Monday, the Bears’ new general manager — and the other 31 around the league — will be allowed to negotiate with agents of soon-to-be free agents. They can agree to deals and then, when the league year starts Wednesday at 3 p.m., sign them.
By Patrick Finley
March 13, 2022 04:15 PM
GettyImages_82776224.jpg
Obituaries
William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor from ‘Broadcast News’ and ‘Body Heat,’ dies at 71
His other credits included “Altered States,” “Children of a Lesser God” and “Kiss of the Spider Woman.”
By Darel Jevens
March 13, 2022 04:07 PM
Former President Barack Obama said he tested positive for COVID.
Columnists
Obama, in Chicago last Thursday, tests positive for COVID
“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise,” Obama said.
By Lynn Sweet
March 13, 2022 03:22 PM