The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 1, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

2 shot in Loop alley

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE 2 shot in Loop alley
Two people were shot May 1, 2022, in the Loop.

Two people were shot May 1, 2022, in the Loop.

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Loop.

The two men, 27 and 55, were in an alley just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand while the older man was struck in the head, police said.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

Next Up In News
Hundreds join May Day rally at Union Park: ‘If we work in this country, we should have justice’
Fact-check: Orland Park mayor is correct in claim that southwest suburb’s crime at nearly three-decade low
Lightfoot leaves Board of Education seat empty after arguing against elected board
Why does peanut butter taste so good?
8 people killed, teen boy among 14 others wounded since Friday evening in shootings in Chicago
Person found shot to death inside Gold Coast business: police
The Latest
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
And many more? Marcus Stroman marks 31st birthday with his first win as a Cub
Stroman shut out the first-place Brewers for seven innings and retired the final 14 batters he faced as the Cubs won 2-0 to avoid a weekend sweep.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Chicago Cubs v Milwaukee Brewers
Cubs
Is it May already? Cubs — a red-hot 1-0 this month — happy to put April in the rearview
The quality of at-bats dropped, strikeouts mounted and the team’s fielding went from flawless to fumbling as a 6-4 start turned into 8-13.
By Steve Greenberg
 
1394822355.jpg
White Sox
Late rally falls short in White Sox 6-5 loss to Angels
Dallas Keuchel walked five over five innings, and the Sox’ five-run ninth followed a frustrating day for their offense.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Supporters from various groups gather at a rally and march for May Day at Union Park, Sunday, May 1, 2022.
Chicago
Hundreds join May Day rally at Union Park: ‘If we work in this country, we should have justice’
Union members, socialists, communists and activists came together in a show of solidarity, pushing for higher wages, immigrant and abortion rights and racial harmony.
By Tom Schuba
 
1394650038.jpg
Celebrities
Bill Murray says he’s ‘trying to make peace’ with woman who objected to his behavior
‘‘I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,’ the actor says about the issue that shut down production of his movie ‘Being Mortal.’
By Philip Marcelo | Associated Press
 