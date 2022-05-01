2 shot in Loop alley

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Loop.

The two men, 27 and 55, were in an alley just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.

The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand while the older man was struck in the head, police said.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

