2 shot in Loop alley

Two people were wounded in a shooting Sunday evening in the Loop.
The two men, 27 and 55, were in an alley just before 5 p.m. in the 100 block of North Wabash Street when someone opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
The younger man suffered a gunshot wound to the right hand while the older man was struck in the head, police said.
Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Area Three detectives are investigating.
Fact-check: Orland Park mayor is correct in claim that southwest suburb’s crime at nearly three-decade low
The Latest
Stroman shut out the first-place Brewers for seven innings and retired the final 14 batters he faced as the Cubs won 2-0 to avoid a weekend sweep.
The quality of at-bats dropped, strikeouts mounted and the team’s fielding went from flawless to fumbling as a 6-4 start turned into 8-13.
Dallas Keuchel walked five over five innings, and the Sox’ five-run ninth followed a frustrating day for their offense.
Union members, socialists, communists and activists came together in a show of solidarity, pushing for higher wages, immigrant and abortion rights and racial harmony.
‘‘I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way,’ the actor says about the issue that shut down production of his movie ‘Being Mortal.’