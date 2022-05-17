The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Crime News Metro/State

Suspect in shooting of culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near ‘The Bean’ sculpture

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, is accused of shooting Dakotah Earley earlier this month in Lincoln Park, an attack that was caught on video and showed Earley yelling out the passcode of his phone as Brownlee shot him three times, according to police.

Matthew Hendrickson By Matthew HendricksonTom Schuba
   
SHARE Suspect in shooting of culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near ‘The Bean’ sculpture
Screen_Shot_2022_05_16_at_6.48.44_PM.png

Dakotah Earley

Handout

A suspect in the shooting of a culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near “The Bean” sculpture, then escaped from a hospital and was finally arrested at his home over the weekend.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. In all, Brownlee is accused of five armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Lake View, Edgewater and Uptown. Police said Brownlee has confessed.

In the Lincoln Park attack, Brownlee allegedly shot Dakatah Early three times as Earley yelled out the passcode of his phone, a shooting caught on surveillance video.

Earley, 23, had been walking on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was confronted by Brownlee, who stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun and demanded his cellphone, police said.

Video shared with the website CWB captured Earley struggling with the gunman, who took his phone and demanded the passcode. Brownlee then opened fire at close range and shot him in the head and back, police said.

Brownlee’s accomplice could be seen getting out of a white car during the struggle, according to the video.

Earley remains hospitalized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.He was shot in the jaw and will eventually need a voice box to communicate, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who added that Earley’s grateful mother already was on a plane to Chicago from Atlanta.

Days later, on May 10, Brownlee was wounded near “The Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park.Chief of Detectives Brenda Deenihan said investigators had identified Brownlee as a suspect in Earley’s shooting soon after he was shot, but by the time detectives reached Stroger Hospital, Brownlee had fled.

He was arrested Sunday at his home in Oak Park, Deenihan said.

Hopkins said he has been told by police that Brownlee was part of a robbery crew “responsible for an extensive pattern of armed robberies over the previous two weeks, across Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Edgewater and Uptown.”

“In those attacks, offenders wearing ski masks were driving stolen cars around residential neighborhoods in the overnight hours, looking for unsuspecting people walking alone or in small groups,” Hopkins said. “They would then jump suddenly from the vehicle with guns drawn to rob their terrified victims of phones, purses, and wallets.”

Contributing: Andy Grimm, Mitch Dudek

Next Up In Crime
2 killed, 9 wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
Woman, man found fatally shot in Gold Coast hotel
Person being questioned in shooting of Dakotah Earley that shocked Lincoln Park residents
Chicago police officer struck by carjacker fleeing fatal shooting in Back of the Yards
17-year-old charged as adult in fatal shooting of teen at ‘The Bean’
No bail for man charged with fatally shooting motorist after fender-bender in Lawndale
The Latest
Yumi Nu attends the Yumi Nu 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Reveal on May 11, 2022 in New York City.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Kim Kardashian, Maye Musk, Yumi Nu, Ciara cover 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue
The magazine announced Monday this year’s cover models for its popular swim issue.
By Amy Haneline | USA Today
 
Shon Coleman holds up John Jenkins, who is rushing the passer, in 2017.
Bears
Bears sign OT Shon Coleman, cut P Ryan Winslow
An Auburn alum, Coleman was a third-round pick by the Browns in 2016. He started all 16 games for the Browns in 2017 when they famously went winless, but hasn’t appeared in a game since.
By Patrick Finley
 
New Illinois State basketball coach Ryan Pedon.
High School Basketball
Illinois State eyeing local talent
Ryan Pedon begins Illinois State tenure by adding two players through transfer portal while making nine offers.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Hotdog_Final_Cucumber_March_2022.jpeg
Education
CPS students give Instagram treatment to school lunches like this very sad hot dog
Students and a faculty member at Phillips Academy H.S. have taken the meals into a photo studio to shine a light on the often unappetizing offerings.
By Nader Issa
 
4178_D012_00761_RC1643221470.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Downton Abbey’ gang deals with an intrusive film crew in the latest endearing sequel
As silent movie people invade the sumptuous manor, some of the family ventures to France to provide additional eyefuls.
By Richard Roeper
 