Suspect in shooting of culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near ‘The Bean’ sculpture

A suspect in the shooting of a culinary student in Lincoln Park was himself shot four days later near “The Bean” sculpture, then escaped from a hospital and was finally arrested at his home over the weekend.

Tyshon Brownlee, 19, has been charged with attempted murder and armed robbery. In all, Brownlee is accused of five armed robberies in Lincoln Park, Lake View, Edgewater and Uptown. Police said Brownlee has confessed.

In the Lincoln Park attack, Brownlee allegedly shot Dakatah Early three times as Earley yelled out the passcode of his phone, a shooting caught on surveillance video.

Earley, 23, had been walking on a sidewalk at Webster and Wayne avenues around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was confronted by Brownlee, who stepped out from behind a building, pointed a gun and demanded his cellphone, police said.

Video shared with the website CWB captured Earley struggling with the gunman, who took his phone and demanded the passcode. Brownlee then opened fire at close range and shot him in the head and back, police said.

Brownlee’s accomplice could be seen getting out of a white car during the struggle, according to the video.

Earley remains hospitalized at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.He was shot in the jaw and will eventually need a voice box to communicate, according to Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd), who added that Earley’s grateful mother already was on a plane to Chicago from Atlanta.

Days later, on May 10, Brownlee was wounded near “The Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park.Chief of Detectives Brenda Deenihan said investigators had identified Brownlee as a suspect in Earley’s shooting soon after he was shot, but by the time detectives reached Stroger Hospital, Brownlee had fled.

He was arrested Sunday at his home in Oak Park, Deenihan said.

Hopkins said he has been told by police that Brownlee was part of a robbery crew “responsible for an extensive pattern of armed robberies over the previous two weeks, across Lincoln Park, Lakeview, Edgewater and Uptown.”

“In those attacks, offenders wearing ski masks were driving stolen cars around residential neighborhoods in the overnight hours, looking for unsuspecting people walking alone or in small groups,” Hopkins said. “They would then jump suddenly from the vehicle with guns drawn to rob their terrified victims of phones, purses, and wallets.”

